Love Island UK will be shot on location again in Mallorca this year, but it appears that producers of the hit ITV2 series are looking to move to another country next year with Portugal the hot favourite.

In the meantime, Maya Jama is all set to return as host for Love Island UK Season 11, due to air on June 3 with a mix of new and familiar faces.

Love Island UK has been a staple of summer for viewers in the UK since its debut in 2015. Season 10 was a massive success for the show, leaving many fans wondering when the next series would air.

But, while that has been confirmed, with 2025 marking 10 years since the ITV dating show launched, producers are said to be prepared to quadruple their weekly budget to secure a new setting and according to The Mirror, they have their eyes set on a villa in the Algarve which has already been used for a French reality show.

The current Mallorca villa, Sa Vinyassa, is on the outskirts of Cala d’Or and costs just £5,000 a week to rent.

The original in Ses Salines was sold in 2022 for £2.57million.

All Stars and Winter Love Island are filmed at a sprawling £9,000-a-night mansion outside Cape Town, South Africa.

Love Island Australia has been using Mallorca as its location and is understood to continue doing so.