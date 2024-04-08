Maya Jama is all set to return as host for Love Island UK Season 11. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma08/04/2024 13:09
Love Island UK will be shot on location again in Mallorca this year, but it appears that producers of the hit ITV2 series are looking to move to another country next year with Portugal the hot favourite.
In the meantime, Maya Jama is all set to return as host for Love Island UK Season 11, due to air on June 3 with a mix of new and familiar faces.
