Former Love Island star Zara McDermott is back on Mallorca where the series is filmed and she looks amazing as she showed off her figure in a sunshine yellow mini dress. However, before she became a media star and presenter for the BBC, she worked for the Department for Education as a policy advisor, she the became a contestant on the fourth series of Love Island (2018) and subsequently appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity (2019) and Made in Chelsea (2019–2020).

McDermott has gone on to present her own BBC documentaries, including: Revenge Porn (2021), Uncovering Rape Culture (2021) and Disordered Eating (2022) based on her own experiences, as well as Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge (2023), The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok (2024) and Inside Ibiza (2024). In 2022, she presented the dating series Love in the Flesh on BBC Three and a year later, she competed on the twenty-first series of Strictly Come Dancing.

In July 2023, McDermott presented the documentary Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge, based on the disappearance and death of teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland. A month later, she was announced as a contestant on the twenty-first series of Strictly Come Dancing. She became the first Love Island cast member to be cast on the series. McDermott was paired with Graziano Di Prima and they were the fifth couple to be eliminated Halloween Week.

In 2024, she presented for the BBC The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok, where she heads to the small town of Moscow, Idaho to find out about the global online manhunt that followed four tragic murders. Also in 2024, she is set to present a four-part documentary series for the BBC titled Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island. However, for the meantime, she seems to be just loving being back on Mallorca.

Earlier this month Zara addressed pictures in which she and boyfriend Sam Thompson appeared to be having an ‘explosive row'. Zara, 27, was seen pointing her finger at Made In Chelsea star Sam, 31, during a heated-seeming discussion after Soccer Aid.