It looks like after a few days enjoying Palma, during which the Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden shot and filmed some amazing images in front of around the Cathedral, she’s back to work on her new series. That said, he has been posting sets of amazing pictures in various locations of the island which suggest that part of her new series may be filmed on Mallorca.

Amanda has been busy filming her new series, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, in Mallorca, set to premiere on Netflix but rumours are now rife that that the building work was all part of her new BBC series alongside funnyman Alan Carr - Amanda & Alan’s Spanish job. “From one extreme to the next!” captioned the Heart FM host as she added a Spanish flag emoji and continued: “Cementing my place in DIY #Thespanishjob #amandaandalan.”

According to BBC Factual Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will be moving countries for their biggest project yet – they’re heading to Spain for the third series of their hugely popular series where they renovate ageing properties.

Amanda Holden says: “It’s wonderful how often I’m stopped in the street and told how much people love our show. Alan and I have the best time filming it and to have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC! By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling! Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started and continue to help Comic Relief and Children In Need along the way.”

Alan Carr says: “It’s always exciting when a show you love gets recommissioned but the fact that we will be bringing our unique DIY expertise to a whole different country makes it even more special. We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! Can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much needed TLC to a casa in Spain!”