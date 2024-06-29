Well, some sunshine news. Laura Hamilton, the UK’s expert in hunting for houses for Britons wishing to move overseas has announced on social media that she is going to be spending much more time in Mallorca. This week she spent some time of the island with her parents and then posted a photo on Instagram with the message: “Mallorca [three heart emojis]. I’ve always said it’s one of my favourite places in the world and I might just be spending a bit more time here! #mallorca #renovation #project #property.”
Britain’s top overseas house hunter has opted to move to Mallorca
Laura Hamilton leaving the UK for the Balearics
