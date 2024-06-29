Well, some sunshine news. Laura Hamilton, the UK’s expert in hunting for houses for Britons wishing to move overseas has announced on social media that she is going to be spending much more time in Mallorca. This week she spent some time of the island with her parents and then posted a photo on Instagram with the message: “Mallorca [three heart emojis]. I’ve always said it’s one of my favourite places in the world and I might just be spending a bit more time here! #mallorca #renovation #project #property.”

Laura Hamilton, television presenter, property expert and entrepreneur, began her career on children’s television, presenting shows such as Fun Song Factory and on Nickelodeon. She participated in series six of Dancing on Ice in 2011, finishing in second place.

Since February 2012, Hamilton has been a presenter of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and also co-presented Cowboy Builders & Bodge Jobs for Channel 5 in 2015. In 2022 she joined ITV’s This Morning presenting Live features on location.

On 24 August 2011, it was announced in Hello Magazine that Hamilton would be joining the team of Channel 4’s award-winning show, A Place in the Sun. Her first episode aired on 6 February 2012 and since then she has travelled the world, but Mallorca appears to have captured her heart.