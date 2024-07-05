The world famous singer Jason Deruelo is enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with top British DJ, rappers and music producers Jax Jones and Joel Corry, but not everything has been fun, well that’s how it would seem. In a highly amusing Instagram video post they show that the 23,000 euros bar bill they ran up in a hotel.

In the images you can see how a waiter hands the bill to Jason Derulo and how the total quickly wipes the smile off his face. He then passes the bill to Corry, while Jones can be heard saying “that’s good”, who is stunned and gives it to Jones. Just then the theme song the three of them have produced together ‘Tonight’ begins to play, as Jones is seen speechless and the total figure is seen.

Jax Jones, is an English DJ, producer and remixer. He rose to prominence in 2014 by featuring on Duke Dumont’s number-one single “I Got U”. He followed this up with his own singles “You Don’t Know Me” featuring Raye and “Instruction” featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Jax’s debut studio album, Snacks (Supersize), was released in 2019.

Joel Corry, who performed at BCM in Maglluf last week before catching up with the two in Ibiza, is a DJ, producer and television personality. He came to prominence in 2019 with the release of his single “Sorry”, featuring vocals from Hayley May (who was not credited in the official music video), which reached number six in the UK Singles Chart. In 2020, Corry released the singles “Lonely” and “Head & Heart”. The latter, which features MNEK on vocals, spent six weeks at number one in the UK Top Singles Chart and also became Corry’s first entry on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Derulo is an American singer and songwriter. Since the start of his solo recording career in 2009, he has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and has achieved eleven platinum singles including “Wiggle”, “Talk Dirty”, “Want to Want Me”, “Trumpets”, “It Girl”, “In My Head”, “Ridin’ Solo”, and “Whatcha Say”.