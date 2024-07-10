Conor McGregor is back in Mallorca and is relaxing with his wife Dee Devlin and three children on a private yacht in Calvia, just like he did last summer, which included attending The Texas concert in Port Adriano. The family flew in at the start of the week by private jet and UFC star was quick to post some pictures of him soaking up the sun in luxury on social media.

His posts included a relaxed photo captioned, “Yacht has gym (motorboat and sun emoji),“ a heartfelt video with his family with “Thank you team (red heart and Praying emoji),” and an image of a waiter serving him an expensive bottle of red wine. The Irish mixed martial arts fighter, who Forbes magazine ranked as the world’s highest paid athlete in 2021, has spent the past few summers holidaying in the Balearics and will again be celebrating his birthday in Mallorca on July 14.

Two summers ago, he went to the Fit Corner gym in Port Adriano every day as well as a gym in Santa Catalina, Palma, for a jiu-jitsu session. He joined the regulars at the Mallorca BJJ centre for a session that they will never forget. It’s not known when or if McGregor will ever return to the octagon. But if he does, it will be with a blaze of publicity - that’s for sure.

A mixed martial artist, professional boxer, businessman, and actor. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, becoming the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously. He is also a former simultaneous Cage Warriors Featherweight and Lightweight Champion.

Known for his counter-striking skills, striking precision and knockout power, the majority of McGregor's victories in mixed martial arts have come by way of knockout or technical knockout via punches. His signature style off arena is to repeatedly engage in trash talk against his opponents, which has led to earning him the moniker The Notorious. Throughout his career, McGregor has become the subject of many controversies due to his behavior.