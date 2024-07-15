Top British TV star Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright have been enjoying the Mallorcan sunshine during a romantic break together. The couple visited Deya, where they took some amazing pictures at the Hotel La Residencia, enjoyed a cruise and also went to Sant Elm near Andratx.

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle has had a jam packed schedule over the last 12 months with her Fool Me Once filming for Netflix, Brassic for Sky as well as her fashion collection with retailer Very. She was featured on the cover of FHM magazine in January 2011 and placed at number 30 and number 26 in their 100 Sexiest Women poll for 2010 and 2011, respectively. She appeared on their cover again in March 2013 and was placed at number four in the 2013 poll, eventually winning in 2015,

Keegan made a guest appearance as herself in the 2009 Easter special Red Dwarf: Back to Earth. In June 2014, she embarked on a European tour to perform as TinkerbellPeter Pan. In 2015, she was cast as Tracy Shawcross in the BBC television drama series Ordinary Lies. In June 2015, it was announced that she would play the starring role of Corporal Georgie Lane in series 2 of the BBC drama series Our Girl, replacing Lacey Turner as Molly Dawes, which aired throughout September 2016; third season consisting of 12 episodes began airing in October 2017. She returned for her final series as Georgie in 2020.

Also in 2016, Keegan landed a guest role on the ITV2 comedy series Plebs. In June 2016, she began filming the ITV drama series Tina and Bobby, based on Tina Dean's and Bobby Moore's relationship in which she played Tina; it was a three part series which aired in January 2017. In 2017, Michelle Keegan partnered with the clothing brand Lipsy with her own collection.

Keegan portrayed the main character, Erin Croft, in Sky One's comedy-drama series, Brassic, which started in 2019. On 22 February 2022, Keegan was a guest judge on the Snatch Game episode of the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World. In May 2022,the BBC and STAN commissioned a new series starring Keegan, Ten Pound Poms, a drama about the British citizens who migrated to Australia after the Second World War, with filming commencing in Australia shortly after. Keegan starred as the main character, Maya Stern, in the 2024 eight-part television series Fool Me Once, adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name by Danny Brocklehurst and made for Netflix by Quay Street Production.