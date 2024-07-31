The Portuguese star has returned to Mallorca to enjoy his downtime with Georgina Rodriguez as he tries to shake off the Euro 2024 disappointment. Ronaldo struggled for form in Germany and failed to score a single goal at his 11th major international tournament appearance for Portugal, who went out in the quarter-finals. And this week, ahead of the new Al-Nassr season, Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been splashing out in Mallorca.
Ronaldo splashes out in Mallorca
Footballer recovering from Euro 2024
Also in News
- Balearic government praises organisers of anti mass tourism march, British media says their tone was out of line
- Is Mallorca quiet or is it me?
- Wanted Briton arrested at Palma Airport
- "We are not going to eat in a Soller restaurant where the menu is only in English and it is just for tourism"
- New complaint against British passport control service company at Palma Airport
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Who cares.