The Portuguese star has returned to Mallorca to enjoy his downtime with Georgina Rodriguez as he tries to shake off the Euro 2024 disappointment. Ronaldo struggled for form in Germany and failed to score a single goal at his 11th major international tournament appearance for Portugal, who went out in the quarter-finals. And this week, ahead of the new Al-Nassr season, Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been splashing out in Mallorca.

It is not the first time that the couple have chosen the island to enjoy their summer break with their children and spend long days sailing, going to restaurants, shopping and training. In Georgina’s latest post on Instagram, where she has more than 60 million followers, the model and businesswoman have shown some details of this holiday. The couple have been sailing aboard a luxury yacht on which they visited some of the island’s hidden coves. They have enjoyed the crystal clear waters and have ‘played’ with a modern motorized surfboard while keeping in shape.

Georgina has been working out in the gym at the port where the yacht is moored, while Cristiano Ronaldo opted to visit Megasport on Monday. The Portuguese star played a game of paddle tennis after a session in the weights room. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, who is known to follow a strict diet, was also spotted trying out a few continental dishes inside a luxurious yacht.

Al-Nassr have already hit the training ground and are gearing up for the new season by playing a string of friendlies. Their first competitive match is on August 14 against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final and Ronaldo is expected to be back in Riyadh before this fixture. And, the latest Instagram rich list for sports figures for 2024 has been released, showcasing Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in the social media sphere. The Al-Nassr star has secured a top position, earning $3.432,000 for each Instagram sponsored post.