Salma Hayek has been relaxing in the sun on a luxury yacht in Ibiza over the weekend.

The Frida star looked stunning in a yellow bikini as she posed with the Spanish flag. But it was not her swimwear look that grabbed the attention; it was what she posted on social media for her 28 million followers.

The actress had her hair braided in two plaits, with stray grey hair visible within her dark tresses. She captioned the photo as, “Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza”. Hayek’s latest getaway follows her milestone experience of participating in the Olympic Torch Relay in Paris and her next film, the Angelina Jolie-directed Without Blood, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Hayek is no stranger to the Balearics. Last summer, she chose Mallorca as her holiday destination and the Hollywood star visited Cala Deya, where she enjoyed paella and prawns by the sea. Hayek has always been a lover of Spanish gastronomy, especially paella. Voted one of the most beautiful and influential women in the world Hayek published an Instagram photo of her enjoying a plate of prawns in Port Deya at the Restaurant Can Lluc. She is believed to have stayed at the Hotel La Residencia with her husband. “In my hometown in Veracruz, they teach us not waste any part of the shrimp so we eat the heads too,” she said in the post on social media.

Hayek has been cited as one of Hollywood’s most powerful and influential Latina actresses as well as one of the world’s most beautiful women by various media outlets. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. She is married to business magnate François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter.

These are some of her most successful films: Wild Wild West (1999), Frida (2002), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003),Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), Grown Ups (2010), Puss in Boots (2011), The Pirates! (2012), Savages (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Sausage Party (2016), How to Be a Latin Lover (2017),The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), Eternals (2021), House of Gucci (2021), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).