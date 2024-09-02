Of all the places in the all the world she has decided to walk into Mallorca. Speaking to Best magazine, the Scottish-born TV star Laura Hamilton revealed she has bought a house in Mallorca which she plans to renovate. Laura, who has been at the helm of the popular Channel 4 programme since February 2012, is well-versed in the world of property hunting under the sun.

On social media she has posted: “I love everything about turning an unloved property in to something special and I’m so excited that after 19 renovations in the UK, I’ve started my first renovation abroad in a place I have always loved, Mallorca. I visited the property (my new holiday home) for the first time this morning after offering on it in June. It’s a bit of a bigger project than I remembered and the process of buying and renovating overseas is a bit different to back in the UK.

“I’m just taking a quick break (from having a bit of a clear out), and I’m having some lunch in the beautiful square at the bottom of the Calvari steps (just around the corner of the house) to draw up some ideas.”

In another update she sposted: “I’m so excited that next week I will be completing on and getting the keys to my very own place in the sun, a holiday home in Mallorca. Whilst I’ve renovated 19 projects in the UK, this will be my first renovation overseas… and I’m completely out of my comfort zone. It’s going to be an interesting process and I can’t wait for the challenge.

“I’ve spent the last 13 years helping people find properties overseas and now I’m embarking on the journey myself. My renovation is unsurprisingly a big project (the way I like it) with a lot of work…AND I can’t wait to share the journey with you from the moment I get the keys…”

So good luck and welcome to Mallorca!