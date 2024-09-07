Kendall Jenner is the face of the latest campaign shoot for Calvin Klein which is taking place on location in Mallorca. And the supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a dark black pixie cut hair look with spikes on her crown that framed her face which has caught the attention of her millions of followers on social media.

Jenner rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years from 2007 to 2021. The success of the show led to the creation of multiple spin-off series including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloé & Lamar (2011), Rob & Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017). Following the decision to end their reality show, in 2022 she and her family starred in the reality television series The Kardashians on Hulu.

Jenner began modeling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, she had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Jenner has appeared in campaigns, editorials, and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions, and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

Jenner made her debut at No. 16 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of top-earning models, with an estimated annual income of US$4 million. In 2017, Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes, ousting model Gisele Bündchen who had been leading the list since 2002. In 2021, she launched the tequila brand 818 Tequila.

From 2013 to 2016, Jenner dated Harry Styles and is thought to have been the inspiration behind his debut eponymous album and now she is in Mallorca on her latest fashion venture.