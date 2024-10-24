The death of Liam Payne on October 16 left thousands of fans of the singer and of One Directon, the boy band where he became known, shocked. Now his Ibiza fans have decided to pay tribute to him this Sunday, October 27, in Vara de Rey from 6 pm, where they will bid him a last farewell from Ibiza. “You can bring whatever you want: candles, photos, flowers? We’ll play music and we’ll be there for a while paying tribute to Liam Payne”, they have posted on their Instagram account @liampayneibiza. They have also left a box on their Instagram stories to answer all the necessary questions and a link to the WhatsApp channel.

In Barcelona, fans have already joined the wave of tributes that have been paid to Liam Payne in cities around the world. His fans have set up a small improvised altar on La Rambla, right in front of Catalunya square, where they have left flowers, candles, photographs, drawings, and posters with messages of affection and farewell, recalling his great successes and the emotional impact they have suffered from his tragic death, which has shaken thousands of the artist’s followers worldwide.

One Direction singer Liam Payne wrote a note to his girlfriend shortly before his death, predicting they would get married within a year, she has revealed. Kate Cassidy posted a new tribute to him on Wednesday, a week after his death in a fall from a balcony in Argentina at the age of 31.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever’.” She also posted a series of photos, including one of his handwritten note. She added: “Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel. “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn.”