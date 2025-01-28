On Tuesday 11th February the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) will recognise the sporting career of the most successful Spanish tennis player of all time, Rafa Nadal, with an event that will take place at the COE headquarters and in which the Mallorcan legend will review his successes achieved in his more than 20 years dedicated to tennis.

The Spanish Olympic Committee will honour the sporting career of Rafa Nadal, one of the greatest sportsmen in history. The event will take place on 11 February at 13.00 and will be attended by both Nadal and the president of the COE, Alejandro Blanco. Rafa Nadal decided to call time on his sporting career last November with the Davis Cup Finals 2024.

In doing so, the tennis player brought to an end more than two decades of tennis in which he managed to win 22 Grand Slams, 36 Masters 1000, 23 ATP 500, 10 ATP 250, 5 Davis Cups and two Olympic gold medals — singles in Beijing 2008 and men’s doubles in Rio 2016. The president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco, said that he does not know if Rafa Nadal is “the greatest sportsman in history”, but that he can say that he has been “the most acclaimed” that he has seen in all the places he has been.

