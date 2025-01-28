It has been announced that On April 9, 2025, Mein Schiff Relax, the first newbuild of the innovative InTUITion ship class, will be christened in Malaga. Against the backdrop of the Andalusian coastal city, the feel-good fleet of TUI Cruises will experience a spectacular christening event with a special performance by Robbie Williams.

Guests on all three ships will have the unique opportunity to experience this special moment together.

Robbie Williams, international superstar and feel-good ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax, will perform an exclusive open-air concert for the 15,000 christening guests of TUI Cruises. The Robbie Williams concert and the christening event are already included in the cruise price for guests on the christening cruises.

And, the new cruise ship will be making regular visits to Palma this year - whether Robbie Williams, a huge fan of the Balearics will be on board remains to be seen. Mein Schiff Relax, the first ship in the innovative InTUItion class, promises to take the unmistakable Mein Schiff feeling to a new level and it’s this concept which convinced the international artist to become an ambassador for it. Mein Schiff Relax is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and will enter service in spring 2025.

"The concept of this ship with all these wonderful places where you can relax and feel good is something very special. I can’t wait to celebrate with you all at the naming ceremony", says Robbie Williams. Wybcke Meier, CEO TUI Cruises: "On 9 April 2025, the time has finally come: the first newbuild of the InTUItion ship class, Mein Schiff Relax, will be named in the port of Málaga. We are looking forward to celebrating this unique and spectacular event together with the crew, our guests and, for the first time, with two other ships in the fleet and Robbie Williams, the feel-good ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax."

The two christening voyages of Mein Schiff Relax begin and end in Palma de Mallorca and travel via the Spanish harbour city of Málaga to Tangier and Gibraltar. Following the naming event, the new feel-good ship will set course for Barcelona and Valencia before the cruise ends in Palma.

Mein Schiff 5 starts its cruise in Tenerife, heads for Madeira and Lisbon and sets course for Málaga on 9 April to give its guests the opportunity to experience this special moment. Mein Schiff 7 begins its cruise in Gran Canaria, moors in Fuerteventura the next day and also calls at Málaga on 9 April to witness this unique experience. Guests on Mein Schiff 7’s two 14-day voyages around the christening will also be able to experience this special event.