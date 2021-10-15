Mallorca, we are being told, has had a much better season than expected and an extension is on the cards, others would beg to differ. One thing is that Palma is booming, the other is what is happening, or not as the case is, in the resorts where hotels and businesses have already been closing up for the winter.

Some have set a reopening date for February, but in the meantime there is a lot of ground to cover to make sure Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics are in pole for position for 2023.

Right now, one gets the impression that the tourism authorities are in the pit lane, tinkering with all sorts of bits and pieces on their tourism engines but not too sure when to start qualifying in the face of stiff competition from the likes of Egypt, Turkey and Greece which appear to have their prototypes ready to go for next season.

In fact, they already have their engines running and UK tour operators and airlines have already announced an increase in flights and hotel occupancy in all three of those destinations along with various other competing destinations which are back in the race.

First stop will be the World Travel Market in London at the start of next month and that is where the Balearics has to show its teeth and that it means businesses. Next year is going to mark the road to real recovery and the Balearics can not afford to be left behind.