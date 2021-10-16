The pandemic has certainly changed many of our habits and outlook on life, but one of the most challenging tasks for Spanish companies is getting people back into the office after having spent the best part of 18 months remote working from home or even overseas.

It appears that the majority, 67%, of workers in Spain who worked in an office before the pandemic now prefer a flexible work arrangement that allows them to work from home, according to a study from health insurer Cigna. The three main advantages of working from home cited by employees are time savings in daily commutes (51%), better work-life balance (34%) and saved money (34%).

By age of those who prefer to work from home, 41% are millennials while those aged 50 and above are in the minority (25%). By job level, middle managers ranked among the highest for those who choose to telecommute (40%).

And, with a four-day week currently being tested by a number of leading Spanish companies ahead of the government introducing a new shortened working week as part of its coalition deal with Podemos, working from home has never looked more attractive.

A number of northern European countries have adopted similar measures and it proves to be more productive, personally I would miss the buzz of being in an office.