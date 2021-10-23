The local authorities will be busy underlining the island´s all year around tourism credentials at the World Travel Market tourism fair in London early next month. Both the Council of Majorca and regional local authorities like the Calvia council, believe that Majorca could become an all year around holiday destination thanks to sports from cycling to golf. Calvia has been given a major lift with the return of the PGA golf tournament which is taking place in Santa Ponsa at the moment.

Also, the same area will be hosting an ATP tennis tournament next year which will be a warm-up event for Wimbledon. Cycling and golf are already big success stories on Mallorca...now the local authorities want more golfers, cyclists and hikers during the winter period to keep hotels open. It is certainly a good idea and I am glad to see that winter tourism is back on the agenda after the Covid pandemic. As I have said many times in this space Mallorca is an ideal all year around holiday destination.

As those who live here, and also those frequent visitors, know that there is far more to the island than just the sun and the beach. The only low point for these sporting events are the road closures. The Ironman event in Alcudia last weekend led to some criticism because roads were closed to traffic.

It could be a similar story this weekend as result of cycling event. Mallorca is a first rate sporting destination and I could that, despite the road closures, it continues to prosper.