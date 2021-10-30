For more than a decade I have been underlining the joys of Majorca as a 12 month holiday destination. Winter tourism had been quietly forgotten as the island concentrated on a six month season. Winter tourism is now close to being a reality. Hoteliers have been persuaded to stay open for longer for at least nine months possibly 12 from next year.

In some ways this is a victory for the local authorities who have worked long and hard for this goal. In a relatively short space of time they have transformed Majorca from a traditional beach holiday destination to one which is now geared to everything from the sun and the sea to golf, hiking and gastronomy.

Cycling is also a key part of the drive (excuse the pun!) to make the island a 12 month destination. Travel firms have been persuaded to operate winter programmes. Granted they are small but they are growing in importance and volume. It is a far cry from years ago when tour operators claimed that there was little point in having a winter programme because everything was shut and it was too cold.

Your traditional holiday resorts are still closed during the low season but Palma is buzzing and so are the towns and bigger villages. Winter tourism is here to stay and obviously it has many benefits for the local economy.

I think 2022 will be a fantastic year for the island. Hopefully we will be able to put the pandemic behind us and concentrate on the future and a 12 month season.