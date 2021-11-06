Over the years I have at times been highly critical of how the local tourism authorities have gone about promoting, or not, Majorca and the Balearics at large, as a tourist destination.

However, this week I take my hat off to the joint effort made at the World Travel Market by the Balearic government, the Council of Majorca and Calvia Council, to mention just a few bodies.

For once, they were all singing from the same hymn sheet and that was promoting sports and activity tourism and it could not have been timed better.

Because, no sooner had the Balearic delegation returned to the islands, some of the finest and most decorated international track cyclists flew in to compete in today’s inaugural Track Champions League which begins in Palma. And, was it coincidence or seriously good planning? Sir Chris Hoy was a member of the panel at the Council of Majorca’s promotional event in London, Sir Chris just so happens to be an ambassador for the new league and helped devise its format.

The new format, which is being broadcast live by Eurosport, features 72 of the world’s best cyclists and this weekend, the cycling world will be very much watching events in Palma. The Council of Majorca has been promoting the island on Eurosport, it appears that Majorca is certainly ready to take on its competitors in the race for top destination.