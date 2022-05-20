Local police are seen in the Santa Catalina area due to excess noise on the weekends. | Pere Bota
The word on the street is that Palma City Council is turning a blind eye to the weekend nighttime shenanigans in certain popular party areas of the city such as Santa Catalina or the Paseo Mallorca in order to give bar and restaurant owners the opportunity to claw back some of their losses incurred during the pandemic. At the same time, with elections looming next year, perhaps the council feels the need to keep local businesses on side.
