It was being billed as the summer season which would go down on record as the best ever. After two years of pandemic, tourists just wanted to get away and Mallorca was in pole position. As we head towards peak season, doubts have started to surface about the season...it will probably not be as good as everyone initially thought; similar to 2019, the last season before the start of the pandemic.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.