The davallament, the descent from the cross, is one of the most solemn events over the Easter period. In Pollensa, it has special significance on account of where it is staged - the steps of the Calvary. Seven years ago, the then mayor, Miquel Àngel March, had a decision to make. It was the first Easter since he had become mayor, and the davallament was an occasion with which his family - well known in Pollensa - had a strong association. Moreover, mayors of Pollensa had long been directly involved with the event and had presided over it with others.
