I am told that workers have to walk away from their screens for a short but regular period of time.
Palma05/04/2023 14:34
My back and shoulders have been giving me quite a lot of gyp just lately as I sit hunched over my computer screen for hours on end writing stuff for you lot and some other less than grateful recipients of my prose. Okay, hardly the same as what miners and steelworkers have had to put up with over the years, but all the same slightly debilitating and uncomfortable.
