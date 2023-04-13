There is a severe shortage of taxis on the island. Despite plenty of talk last summer the situation has still not been resolved and there will be long queues at taxi ranks this summer. In Calvia, one of the biggest tourist municipalities in Europe, there are just 200 taxis. Last summer there were numerous incidents and one hotel director told me that there was even violence as tourists clashed over the waiting time for a cab. The situation can´t be easily resolved.
