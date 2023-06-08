Better late than never! The arrival of the Uber taxi service will make a big difference to Mallorca, but it could also put taxi drivers on the warpath and lead to protests and possible industrial action at a time when they are most needed. The introduction of Uber in Mallorca had been mentioned on numerous occasions but it must have caught many by surprise when it was announced on Wednesday. Did the taxi drivers know this was going to happen? I think not. Perhaps they should have been given some warning but this could have made the problem even worse.
