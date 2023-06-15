Palma was declared a decade ago by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the world. | EFE
Palma15/06/2023
Palma was declared a decade ago by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the world. It took no-one by surprise, in fact the survey was welcomed by all not just as major accolade for the city but because the survey had reached the right result. Fast forward 10 years and the state of the city was a major election issue. The opposition Partido Popular, which went on to win the election, proclaimed that Palma was in a mess, it was dirty, there was too much traffic, and too much graffiti.
