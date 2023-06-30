There was this thing about the attraction that food has for British tourists when searching for holiday destinations. This was research on behalf of Tesco Mobile, and it discovered that locations were being picked based on local cuisine rather than on culture, landmarks or beaches. Perhaps this is the case, but what interested me in this British decision-making process was that the research had clearly made a distinction between food and culture.
