Food is now one of the big attractions for Britons when searching for a holiday according to a new study.

New research, commissioned by Tesco Mobile, reveals nearly a quarter of Britons (24%) pick locations based on local cuisine rather than the culture, landmarks or even the beaches.



In fact, 23% said their bucket list consists of more food to try than locations to travel to.

Almost half of those asked (49%) prefer dining at local independent restaurants, immersing themselves in authentic flavours.

Furthermore, one in five (21%) adventurous travellers seek out local street foods to uncover hidden culinary gems. The study also revealed some intriguing local food choices, with one in four (26%) having indulged in octopus, 14% sampling frogs’ legs, but only 4% daring to try grasshoppers during their travels.

The top five food-led destinations Britons were heading to this summer were Italy, followed by Spain, France, Greece and Portugal.

British travellers are more inclined to try local cuisines abroad rather than sticking to familiar dishes from home (40% versus 12%).

This preference stems from the desire for an authentic travel experience (69 percent), the quest for fresher foods (37%), support for the local economy (26%), and the opportunity to engage with locals (26%).

Notably, just under one in ten (9%) of respondents invest considerable time researching dining options before embarking on their journeys, highlighting their dedication to discovering exceptional culinary destinations.

Top 20 European cuisines that get people travelling for food are:

Italy

Spain

France

Greece

Portugal

Germany

Belgium

Canary Islands

Netherlands

Switzerland

Malta

Austria

Sweden

Poland

Republic of Cyprus

Denmark

Ireland (Republic of)

Croatia

Norway

Jersey