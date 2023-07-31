I have owned a mobile phone since they were the size of a house-brick in the early 1980’s. | EFE
Today, I have decided to share with you a couple of issues that have vexed me over the past year or so. You may of course think that my mildly maintained moans are nothing particularly new… coming from me, but - occasionally I do have to get them off my chest. Firstly, I’d like to be able to tell you that I have over the years gathered around me a fan club based upon the popularity of my writings in the Bulletin (in all its forms) - but, that would be a lie. What I have attracted are not women panting at my door, but a certain type of middle-aged chap who is obsessed by English grammar. Although I have always been a pretty good speller; with the invention of the computer ’spell-check’ system I’m usually blameless in terms of spelling unless I succumb to the evils of linguistic Americanisms.
