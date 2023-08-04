Two tourists strolled in the sun at the Parc de la Mar

Jason MoorePalma04/08/2023 12:15
For years now a small but vocal minority have been calling for fewer tourists....their dream appears to have come true. As the Chief Executive of Jet2 Steve Heapy wisely warned - be careful what you wish for. Even the most optimistic member of the Mallorcan tourism industry will admit that summer 2023 will not be as good as summer 2022 or even summer’ 2019. No record season. No record number of visitors; an average to good holiday season.

A sizeable part of the local population were of the opinion that curbs would have to be introduced because half of the world wanted to come on holiday to the island. Not this year. But if you think about it, the island was never going to have a record-breaking season for one simple fact; Germany (Mallorca’s principal holiday market) is in recession and Britain (Mallorca’s second principal market) has severe economic woes. It is no surprise that spending by tourists is down. Tourists have also been booking shorter holidays to reduce costs. What concerns me is the impact this state of affairs is going to have on the local economy, especially as most people thought that the island was on course for a record season.

So, what can Mallorca learn from 2023? You can’t take anything for granted when you depend on outside markets and price is key. Mallorca is no longer a cheap holiday destination. Last month, I paid two euros for a beer at Asturias airport, the same beer in Palma cost me double. The years of massive growth appear to be coming to an end. Cheaper holiday destinations such as Greece and Turkey do appear to be taking hold. I believe that summer 2023 has taught the island a lesson. It is a hard lesson, but it is one which was probably needed. Perhaps those who wished for fewer tourists have been brought down to earth.