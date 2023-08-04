For years now a small but vocal minority have been calling for fewer tourists....their dream appears to have come true. As the Chief Executive of Jet2 Steve Heapy wisely warned - be careful what you wish for. Even the most optimistic member of the Mallorcan tourism industry will admit that summer 2023 will not be as good as summer 2022 or even summer’ 2019. No record season. No record number of visitors; an average to good holiday season.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.