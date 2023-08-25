Like most fathers, my dad could embarrass me in a number of ways, for instance he would explain to potential girlfriends that I rarely washed my neck - a weird parental obsession at this time that was happily replaced by other annoying verbal quips later in my teenage years. Indeed, I remember once going with him and mum to a Chinese restaurant (“Quite the latest thing”….said he!) and when the subject of a tip for the waiter came up, he actually said to the poor chap who was hovering meaningfully - “Never smoke in bed.”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.