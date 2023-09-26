Minorca was not a happy place this morning. On Monday night everyone was left stunned by the decision to cancel the display, this morning the mood had turned to anger. How could a display which had been planned for months be called off at the last moment? The performance by the Red Arrows is obviously a big event in Minorca. Thousands of people had made preperations; food and drink had been bought, restaurants reserved, hotels booked, yachts chartered. Infact, it is reported that during the last display by the Red Arrows five years ago the Minorcan economy benefitted to the tune of five million euros.
Comment: Red Arrows debacle. Too late for comfort
How can a display be cancelled just hours before it was due to take place?
