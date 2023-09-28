The new Balearic government likes cutting taxes but the tax it should be cutting is still being enforced. The time has come to ditch the tourist tax. With the amount of revenue tourism brings to this island it is a bit rich that holidaymakers should have to pay a tax also.
Don’t tax tourists in the Balearics
Scrapping the tax would be a way of saying thank you to the millions of tourists who come here every year
