The sting has gone out of the heat and sleeping is much easier. | NILA GARCÍAS
Soller29/09/2023 14:07
A busy weekend of a Habaneras music Festival on the beach has given way to an idyllic September spell. The sting has gone out of the heat and sleeping is much easier. Both day and night has cooled enough to be warm, but comfortable. Our wardrobes are full of four seasons of clothes, none of them worn for very long. Some friends have seasonal duvets too and have recently changed to their ‘autumn’ version. Sometimes I sift the stuff in the wardrobe and move it on to the collection points in the Soller Valley. Recycling is alive and well in our Town.
