Gran Via of Soller is under works and will be closed until December. | I.C.
Soller06/10/2023 12:30
The story of the week is all about the ‘Boulevard’. The Gran Via of Soller is currently half of one. This is all they had time and money for last year. The other half of the street is now underway with the completion of the transformation. The tiling of the road, seating, and lighting conducive with being a ‘Ramblas’ is all part of the project. All this is obvious as traffic has to be re- routed and access to a small car park controlled by a lone traffic light.
