06/10/2023
The story of the week is all about the ‘Boulevard’. The Gran Via of Soller is currently half of one. This is all they had time and money for last year. The other half of the street is now underway with the completion of the transformation. The tiling of the road, seating, and lighting conducive with being a ‘Ramblas’ is all part of the project. All this is obvious as traffic has to be re- routed and access to a small car park controlled by a lone traffic light.

What is not so obvious, and becoming a beautiful addition, is the transformation of the garden of Can Canals. The garden, which occupies an area of more than 3,600 square meters is in the heart of Soller opposite L’ Avenida hotel in the Gran Via. This space has been hidden behind overgrowth for years but now is appearing in all its glory. It was created between the years 1920 and 1930, in a neo-baroque style, and has a large ornamental fountain and many beautiful trees. This is the garden of the hotel currently being created in this space.

This week the fountain will start to flow again after extensive renovation. The operators have replaced the pressure pump, repaired the water outlets, levelled the upper base and performed a general cleaning so that it can be operational in a few days.

It is said this neo-baroque fountain is the most important in the entire municipality, even above the fountain in the Alameda in Soller’s plaza, which Bishop Nadal gave to the town. The water will soon flow from Can Canals fountain from the mouths of the four frogs and also from the eight lions (remembering the one on the city’s coat of arms), and from the swan, which is the modernist bird.

To have a huge garden in the centre of Soller is a beautiful thought. This will form part of the new hotel grounds and its use will be under the direction of the hotel. Will it be possible to have a drink there and sit in the gardens? Will there be some community use of this space? It is not a public garden but the ideas for its use are very exciting. In the meantime, we are all hoping to visit the fountain as it is brought to life and water starts to flow. This will be our ‘oasis’ moment in the middle of a busy Soller. To talk of gardens and fountains is such a pleasure when all around us the chatter is about car parks. This week we have learned that two sites are under purchase by the Town Hall to be car parks. This seems to have occupied politicians and local newspapers for years. Car park fatigue has set in, and we all just want them to finish talking and start building. There really can’t be much more left to say.

This weekend all thoughts are on Ravels Bolero being performed in Soller’s plaza on Saturday, October 7 at 9pm. The Xeremiers of Soller and the Band of Music of Soller will celebrate significant anniversaries and put on a rare programme. The Xeremiers are the well-loved accompaniment to all our special occasions here in Soller. It is hard to imagine them in a ‘Ravels Bolero’ mode, but we will all be there to support them. Come and join us and see for yourselves the great people who give us the music.

On Sunday 8th October Soller is holding an ‘end of season’ market sale. Stalls in the Placa plus music and entertainment. Last year’s event of this kind is remembered for the great bargains, and many are expected to even think about early Christmas shopping!

There is energy in Soller for the month of October and we welcome all who want to join us. The weather continues its beautiful run and life is good in our hometown. It is always best to join us by bus or the Soller train for a stress-free experience. That way your heart can be filled with music as your leave not the angst of finding where you left the car!