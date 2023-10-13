How long does it take to establish an event which is planned to become a yearly fixture? This is our dilemma in Soller this week. The Tramuntanya Trail Race has been announced for Saturday, November 4. This is the first edition of the ‘Tramuntanya Soller’. Two circuit options, one of 14 km and another of approximately 27 km. All of them around the Soller valley, starting and finishing in Puerto Soller.
Soller's Trail race debut: A yearly fixture in the making
The Tramuntanya Trail Race has been announced for Saturday, November 4
