I’m pleased to hear that the new administration in Calvia are looking at keeping the beaches open in the winter. | EMILIO QUEIROLO
Palma13/10/2023 13:22
How amazing is this end of September and early October weather! Anybody that has booked these past few weeks would have their moneys worth. Imagine it’s made a few businesses think about extending their season and some who have already closed might be regretting that decision. There doesn’t seem to be a change coming soon if the weather forecast is to be believed although a blip looks on the cards next week.
