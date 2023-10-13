Beaches open in the winter

I’m pleased to hear that the new administration in Calvia are looking at keeping the beaches open in the winter. | EMILIO QUEIROLO

Richie PriorPalma13/10/2023 13:22
TW0

How amazing is this end of September and early October weather! Anybody that has booked these past few weeks would have their moneys worth. Imagine it’s made a few businesses think about extending their season and some who have already closed might be regretting that decision. There doesn’t seem to be a change coming soon if the weather forecast is to be believed although a blip looks on the cards next week.

What I love about Mallorca is its total contrast. Saturday night I hosted our Gringos Bingo night. I have to say it was good to get back on the stage that I’d previously worked for 14 years. Gringos is so much fun, not only for the customers that come but for us on the stage too. I have to admit though at the end I was completely knackered and slept well that night.

Sunday by contrast and only 10 minutes out of Magalluf we found ourselves at Puro Beach in the bay of Illetas. Everything about the day was just what I needed after Saturday night. The weather was great, the view beautiful, the sea inviting and the food, drink and service at Puro was second to none. And we just got back in time to watch my team Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0, perfect!

By the way we used a website called hotel treats, they offer vouchers to some of the luxury hotels, beach clubs and spas across the island and making them accessible to residents. Some great deals to be had in low season that would make a good birthday, anniversary or Christmas present.

Beaches open in the winter

A couple of weeks ago I talked about sport leading the way on the island and turning it into an all year round destination. The current weather is only going to help this and hopefully persuade other people that this is not just a summer destination. I’m pleased to hear that the new administration in Calvia are looking at keeping the beaches open in the winter.

More hotels will stay open say the council and so hopefully more cafes, bars and restaurants will too. The capital city Palma has established itself as a year round destination with culture, markets, gastronomy and shopping its pull. It’s up to other areas to look at their resorts and see what they could offer in the low season.

I’ve said this on many occasions that Magalluf and Palmanova were thriving winter destinations when I arrived on the island in 1990. Failure of successive Governments to invest in those resorts and to encourage both businesses and their workforce to work in the winter rather than claim unemployment benefit has resulted in where are now. Let’s hope that this is a turning point.

Middle East horror

I don’t think I’m qualified enough to talk about the awful scenes in Israel. But as a human being I’m totally lost on how we as the human race can sink so low. I remember growing up on the Middle East war and the peace deal signed in the late 70’s by Egypt and Israel. That was then followed by a peace deal with the Palestine Liberation Organisation in 1993. But as always religion gets in the way and slowly but surely the troubles return. I’m on neither side here, I just despair at what I’m witnessing.

Draws for Real Mallorca need to be turned into wins

Another draw for Real Mallorca last weekend means they lie in 15th place having drawn five of their opening nine games. Draws will be needed to be turned into wins if we don’t want to be flirting with relegation again.

Mixed results for my two boys at the weekend. Jacobs team lost 2-1 away at Poblense and Jude’s team won 3-6 away at Soller. Home games this weekend mean not too much travelling for Dad Taxi.

Take care everybody and enjoy your weekend!