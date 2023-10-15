German tourists who were arrested and accused of a gang rape in Arenal in the summer. | Pere Bota
Palma15/10/2023 12:01
Many years ago now, I can recall being told tales of how hotels would keep little black books. They probably still do, but in a rather more sophisticated and digital manner, these black books comprising entries related to tourists who had tried things on. This was all well before organised scams for claiming compensation for food poisoning, but the principle was the same - getting money back from hotels and/or tour operators for whatever reason.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.