The Soller vibe changes in November as the Valley returns to its roots. A resident population of 13,500 with huge seasonal increases as visitors arrive. This is our world, and everyone has an opinion. The majority accept that Soller enjoys its life in 2023 from tourism income. In the recent past it was a factory town and with an income to match. Prior to that it was citrus trade to France, and beyond which paid the bills. The Soller Valley, like most places in Mallorca bend with the times. I am not developing a ‘saturation’ theme here as I believe that constant repetition of issues switches people off. It is obvious that those with power and influence must address this to make life comfortable for all residents and the visitors who support the economy.
