British tourists waiting at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma. | Ruiz Collado
Palma10/11/2023 09:46
No news is good news as they say and this was the case at the World Travel Market fair in London this week. All senior local politicians were at the fair and they were given the news which was music to their ears... a fantastic season for British tourism this year and next year could be even better.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.