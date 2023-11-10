Now, there are portions, and portions, each being a measure of your own personal capacity to enjoy. | AMALIA ESTABEN
Palma10/11/2023 13:59
Here in Mancor de la Vall they just love a local fiesta, and celebrate everything from the opening of a packet of crisps to a ‘CARAGOLADA’ – that’s a ‘snailfest’ to the uninitiated, and the latest one took place on Sunday November 5 in our small, yet vibrant village.
