It seems that tourism numbers are not only as good as they were in 2019 but increasing. | J. MORA
Palma10/11/2023 15:10
This week has been the World Travel Market in London. It’s one of the three biggest tourist fairs that are important for tourism here in Mallorca. The other two are Fitur in Madrid from the 24th to the 28th of January and ATB in Berlin from the 5th to the 7th of March. All three cover the three main source markets to the island, Germany, the UK and of course Spain.
