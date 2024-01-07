The responsible tourism message is much broader than certain aspects of the existing excesses law. | José Barceló
Balearic tourism minister Jaume Bauzá has said on numerous occasions that the previous government's tourism of excesses law was a failure, principally because it conveyed a "negative image". He is pursuing a change to legislative title - responsible is thus replacing excesses and portraying an altogether more positive image. Or so he, the government, the Council of Mallorca and certain town halls believe.
