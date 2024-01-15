We have quickly moved on from the festivities and know that many have only three weeks left of the winter closures. Soller is one of the few resorts on the island with a 10-month season. The early months of February and March are full of hikers, cyclists and those who want to explore the island when it is cool. This year, with Easter at the end of March it also brings the wedding season forward. Many teachers get married on the Easter holidays and we are very happy to start the year with them.
