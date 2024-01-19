Now that the fiestas of Sant Antoni have passed and the Fires of Abstinence have smoked and smouldered, my curiosity began to wonder. Sant Antoni is seriously considered by many to be the most popular Saint in Mallorca, if not the entire Balearic archipelago. Yet who was this sainted man? And what made him so intriguing to the people of Mallorca, that his existence is still been celebrated 1,660 years after his death?
