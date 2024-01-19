Sant Antoni fiestas

The bonfires were lit to drive away the demons. | Pere Bota

Peter CloverPalma19/01/2024 13:50
Now that the fiestas of Sant Antoni have passed and the Fires of Abstinence have smoked and smouldered, my curiosity began to wonder. Sant Antoni is seriously considered by many to be the most popular Saint in Mallorca, if not the entire Balearic archipelago. Yet who was this sainted man? And what made him so intriguing to the people of Mallorca, that his existence is still been celebrated 1,660 years after his death?

As with the origins of many historical figures immortalized by the colourful tapestry of tradition, the relevant facts surrounding Sant Antoni are often romantically embellished behind a wonderful illusion of smoke and mirrors. But the truth remains, that without doubt, Sant Antoni did exist, and the footprint of his recorded life is relevantly stamped across the annual fiestas which have been dominating the island throughout the past week, even though he never set one saintly sandal on these island shores!

Sant Antoni was born in the year 251 AD to Christian parents in Koma, Upper Egypt. Not much interest in his life was recorded until he reached the age of 20 when Antoni inherited the wealth of his parents large and impressive estate. Reportedly, Antoni had a spiritual epiphany, and embraced a Gospel text which inspired him to distribute his wealth to the masses, releasing him from all worldly ties, whilst paving the way for divine renunciation. That little gesture alone probably made him more popular, locally, than you can ever imagine!

In the year 272 AD, Antoni committed his life to God, and sought sanctity in the solitude of the searing, Libyan desert. Visions of distraction and seduction, driven by the Devil himself, invaded his solitude; yet Antoni distracted himself and aborted temptation by walking across burning coals. Bit harsh? I suppose he could have just slapped himself across the ankles with a wet flannel, but then we wouldn’t have the Fires of Abstinence to celebrate that headline his namesake at these annual fiestas.

After emerging triumphantly from his spiritual trial in the desert, Antoni crossed the Nile seeking a mountain retreat, where he lived in total isolation for 20 years. Then, at the age of 54, Antoni responded to the call of his devout followers and came down from the mountain to founder the first known monastery in history.

Sant Antoni is usually portrayed as an old man dressed in a simple friar’s habit, holding a walking stick with a ‘T’ shaped handle, like an Egyptian ‘Tau’ – known as St Antoni’s cross, a symbol of divine salvation.

Sant Antoni is also often shown with a small piglet champing at his heels, giving credence to the legend that he was also blessed with the gift of miraculous healing, and once restored a blind pig’s eyesight, earning his honoured reputation as Patron Saint to Animals.

This act of blind faith is remembered and celebrated each year at the ‘Beneides’ (animal blessings) which have also been demonstrated across the island this past week. These ‘blessings’ are heart-warming events, with animals and pets paraded ceremoniously past churches to receiving blessings from a local priest - a tradition demonstrated in many towns where the parades often involve a pageant of floats. There are usually a few cute piglets in prams that not only receive huge ooohh’s and aaahh’s, but once again connect the pig reference back to Sant Antoni.

Another attribution to Sant Antoni came much later, from the Order of Hospital Brothers, who gave protection and tended sufferers of ‘St Antoni’s Fire’ or ‘ergot’, a mediaeval disease which manifested in painful, burning skin eruptions that blackened and wasted the limbs. The disease was ultimately attributed to being caused by a fungus found in rye bread flour. The Sant Antoni Brothers treated the affliction with herbal balms and prayers to St Antoni. The balms contained ‘lard’, manufactured from the friar’s pigs - which coincidentally purports an even further connection between the Saint and this humble swine.

St Antoni’s pigs wore small bells around their necks to identify their status, and the jingle bell is evident in many artworks, tapestries and statues, so keep your eyes peeled and check out the next piglet you see crouched at the heels of Sant Antoni.

Centuries later, when rye crops in Sa Pobla became decimated by a poisonous fungus, the parishioners remembered those stories of Sant Antoni and the references of ‘fire’ to overcome demons and devils. With a heritage steeped richly in superstition, the islanders believed that evil spirits were responsible for the destruction of their crops and inspired by Antoni, lit bonfires to drive the demons away.

And so, Sant Antoni (in mind and spirit only) came to the Island, where the traditional burning of bonfires or ‘foguerons’, continue to this day into the 21st century as part of the theatrical celebrations which this past week have been honouring Mallorca’s most popular Saint. So now you know!

Sant Antoni reportedly died in 356 AD at the ripe old age of 105. Not bad for someone whose main diet was reportedly bread and water. Had he actually come to Mallorca though, I’m sure he would have tried a ‘pa amb oli’ and easily lived to a ripe old 200!

Bones Festes Sant Antoni.