Soller's tram

The tram will be up on the 22 January and the Soller train will be back at the beginning of February. | T. AYUGA

Shirley RobertsSoller19/01/2024 14:37
TW0

It is important that the Soller Valley stories are realistic and show our lives here as they are. We do not live in La La Land where the sky is blue, and everyone dances the streets every day. Life in all its stages is happening here every day and this includes the collective sadness when events happen which leave us reeling. In the past week we heard of the death of a walker. When he didn’t return, a search was mounted and a few days later his body was found. We also had a domestic issue which had huge publicity, even getting to local TV screens. We are all as shocked as the wider public when things happen here. Day-to-day quiet life is the norm.

We learnt that the number of passengers passing through Palma airport last year, reached 31 million, an increase of eight percent. All these people will spend money while they are here. The coffers of the Balearics should be able to deal with all the needs on this small island. The child poverty levels in Mallorca make absolutely no sense when we know the income levels of the island. I know this is simplistic maths, but it is impossible to balance the income versus the need in Mallorca. Why should any child go to bed hungry or not have a bed to sleep in? I am a huge admirer of the work of Social Services in Soller. Sollerweb collects for the Caritas food Bank in Soller, and we support in all ways we can. Maybe my maths antennae are just not good enough, because my brain says none of this should be necessary with the amount of money coming into this island every year. The distribution of wealth needs a major overhaul.

Lots of work happening in Soller and the Port right now. Shops and restaurants are being decorated and refurbished. We have ‘new kids on the block’ who are opening here for the first time. The municipal work regarding the tarmacking of roads and the completion of the Gran Via boulevard is making great progress and will be ready for the 1st of March, date which many regard as the start of the full season.

On the sea front of the Port of Soller some projects are making great progress and others are almost finished. We are all looking forward to the end game with new restaurants and even a new hotel taking their places. The weather has been so good for the outside projects that none of the usual excuses have been necessary so far.

Just one more week of the Soller Tram being out of service for annual repairs to the track. It will be back on 22nd January 2024. The Soller train will be back at the beginning of February. We are wating for the promises of new bus stops to happen. These are outside the control of the Town Hall, so we wait on the Department for Transport on this one. The Fornalutx bus route is under review and locals hope the route will be changed to allow stops in the centre of Soller again.

This weekend there are a few more Sant Antoni bonfires in Soller and the Port. Sollerics love a winter barbecue, the poetry of the Glossador and great music. They are all to be found around the fires and interspersed with the demons. On Sunday we take Sant Antoni to his animal friends and the parade in Soller at 3.30pm of all the domestic and interesting pets of local people. They parade past the Priest who sprinkles them with holy water and gives them a prayer card. The drummers and the musicians help the parade along and then we move to the lower car park for the Soller horse races.

Over 50 horses live in the Soller Valley and today we see some of them. They are beautifully turned out for the parade and then they race to see who can touch the ribbons above their heads. No gambling or any of that sort of thing! Just local traditions and fine horses. A great way to spend Sunday afternoon in our world.