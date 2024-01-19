The tram will be up on the 22 January and the Soller train will be back at the beginning of February. | T. AYUGA
It is important that the Soller Valley stories are realistic and show our lives here as they are. We do not live in La La Land where the sky is blue, and everyone dances the streets every day. Life in all its stages is happening here every day and this includes the collective sadness when events happen which leave us reeling. In the past week we heard of the death of a walker. When he didn’t return, a search was mounted and a few days later his body was found. We also had a domestic issue which had huge publicity, even getting to local TV screens. We are all as shocked as the wider public when things happen here. Day-to-day quiet life is the norm.
