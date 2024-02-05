The return of the Soller Train for its 2024 season, takes place on Monday 5 February. | I.C.
New businesses off the starting bock are those with ‘Artificial Intelligence’ at the heart. Most writers I know have played with it, including me. I just find it so boring and ‘heartless. The university kids in my family tell me of the rules they must work by when submitting an essay or thesis. ’Cut and Paste’ and ‘AI’ can be easily detected with the resulting downward mark. It’s not worth the aggro (at present) to pass off AI as your own work. So, when new advertisers arrive telling us to ditch Facebook and transfer all marketing to AI, it doesn’t fill me with confidence. I know improvements will come to make it user friendly and less robotic in style, but I think journalistic chatter will be around for some time to come.
