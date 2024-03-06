General view of Soller

General view of Soller.

Shirley Roberts
Soller
06/03/2024
Every generation of incomers to the Soller Valley has a new set of questions. Brexit has changed much for those who used to be able to offer advice. I moved here twenty years ago. What do I know about Golden Visa’s and the complications of moving from ‘outside’ the EU? I talk to people and listen to their stories, and I read about the complications, but it has not been my experience. We all had our complications too even when life was easier. We can tell of queuing to have our fingerprints taken at the Strangers Office. One line for Europeans and one line for the rest. Yes, every group lives their experience and are bored by the stories of ‘how it used to be’.

When all the paperwork is sorted and life takes on a ‘normal for you’ routine, then relocation has truly begun. What is your plan? Are you retired, working, single, family with children, returned to look after elderly relations? All these scenarios have made up recent conversations. People arrive in Mallorca for a myriad of reasons and build their lives around themselves. That is unless you are here with a motive which might find them at the attention of the Police or other law enforcement agencies.

When this happens, the chattering begins! ‘I always knew there was something odd about him or her’ being the most common starting point. Small island stuff includes scams of all sorts, drug dealing, money laundering, exploitation and things you really don’t want to think about. Mallorca, like everywhere else, has its share of people who live differently from the rest. Those who have heard it all before, point us to the smuggling caves of Puerto Soller and stories of what was delivered by those with criminal intent. We also hear the stories of antibiotics, rum and tobacco smuggled during the Civil War when life was tough in the Port of Soller and the Valley. Every story has many sides and are part of our truth and folklore

On social media we read the version of the place that the blogger wants you to have. Endless blue skies, glorious sunsets, local music, dancing and fiestas make up many Tik Tok posts. In Soller at the weekends we have pick pockets which cause grief. The police are on the case including a team of plain clothes cops who mingle the crowds to stop this happening. This is not just true of Soller but of any area where crowds gather for markets and events. The reaction from many is sheer disappointment that something like this can happen here in ‘perfect Soller’.

We know we live in an island bubble here which is burst every day because we are all informed and keep up to date with the news of the day, worldwide. These days we are as connected as we choose to be. Unlike the days of my arrival where communication was only just getting sorted by the installation of big, ugly satellite dishes. Last Friday was Balearic Day. The Day of the Balearic Islands (Día de les Illes Balears) is a local public holiday which happens on March 1 each year. This date commemorates when the Balearic Islands’ Statute of Autonomy’ came into effect on March 1, 1983. Spain is a large country and has 17 parts called autonomous communities. Autonomous means that each of these communities has its own executive, legislative and judicial powers. Since 1983 the Balearics has had this status which is celebrated today.