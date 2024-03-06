Every generation of incomers to the Soller Valley has a new set of questions. Brexit has changed much for those who used to be able to offer advice. I moved here twenty years ago. What do I know about Golden Visa’s and the complications of moving from ‘outside’ the EU? I talk to people and listen to their stories, and I read about the complications, but it has not been my experience. We all had our complications too even when life was easier. We can tell of queuing to have our fingerprints taken at the Strangers Office. One line for Europeans and one line for the rest. Yes, every group lives their experience and are bored by the stories of ‘how it used to be’.
Reflections on life in the Soller Valley
