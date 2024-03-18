It often seems that Mallorcans, along with many Spanish nationals, have been blessed with an inordinate amount of patience, which I can only compare to that of a cat waiting patiently for hours at a mousehole. However, stick the average local behind the wheel of a car and that laid-back demeanour often falls off the radar, and it’s every man/woman for themselves. Once in a car, the inherent Mallorcan patience often dies a noticeable and instant death. Yet once back in the real world, the average islander displays the truly impressive patience of a Saint!
Patience is a Virtue
A Mallorcan in a queue is an example of perfect control
