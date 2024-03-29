I have noticed recently that a certain type of article/story has started to regularly appear in local and national newspapers. Before you all get carried away with all manner of political, and or… hold-the-front-page type crime stories. No, what I have noticed in increasing numbers is that families across the land appear to be regularly falling out about what happens to the money when Mr or Mrs old-person eventually kick-the-bucket.
Leaving money to family members? - Stand-by for a punch-up!
There appears to be regular kerfuffles within the younger members of extended families as to who gets what
Until 1990 is was a given that every young generation would eventually have a better life than their parents or at least their great parents. That was peak time in the wealth of humanity, at least as far s one can see from the capitalist North. Since then the the development tipped. People in their 40s and 50s suffer from lower purchasing power, and because they have no secure professions they suffer from less credit. They have children to support, sometimes elder parents to care for. Inheritance is melting as the healthy elders enjoy their longer live expectancy to the full. People around 20 have the worst conditions. Firstly, they grew up under conditions (travel, home, garden, cars) they cannot afford from their own means. This adds to a frustration the bommers never had. Their upbringing was still according to the old scheme. For young people, who will also bear the costs of climate change to the full, there is no good outlook.